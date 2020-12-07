Share:

ISLAMABAD - The leather manufactures exports from the country witnessed an increase of 5.25 per cent during the first four months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported leather worth $190.856 million during July-October (2020-21) against the exports of $181.338 million during July-October (2019-20), showing the growth of 5.25 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the Leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 0.36 per cent, from $99.941 million last year to $100.303 million during the current year. The leather gloves exports also rose by 9.71 per cent by going up from $77.573 million to $ 85.103 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather manufacture commodities also increased by 42.52 per cent during the period under review as these went up from $3.824 million last year to $5.450 million during the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather exports, however, witnessed a decrease of 9.47 per cent during October 2020 compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during October 2020 were recorded at $45.123 million against the exports of $49.844 million in October 2019. During the period under review, the leather garments and leather gloves exports also declined by 8.24 and 12.49 per cent respectively, Besides, the exports of all other leather manufacture however increased by 26.09 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather manufacture decreased by 5.03 per cent during October 2020 as compared to the exports of $47.515 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments and leather gloves decreased by 9.10 and 0.97 per cent respectively while the export of all other leather manufactures rose by 6.58pc. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise trade deficit decreased by 1.36 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year. The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.617 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion, showing a decrease of 1.36 per cent.

During the period under review, the country’s exports registered positive growth of 0.62 per cent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.576 billion during the current year. On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.38 per cent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.193 billion during the current year.