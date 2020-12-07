Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday has said progress has been hampered due to low payments by Federal government against Sindh's rightful share.

According to the spokesperson, the chief minister had a meeting at the Bilawal House in Karachi, he informed Bilawal Bhutto of the COVID-19 situation in the province along with measures taken by the Sindh Health Department to contain the virus.

Shedding light on areas where improvements were witnessed, the CM said that the Sindh government has surpassed its own tax collection targets this time.

During the meeting, PPP Chairman said that he had instructed the Sindh government to start a recruitment drive for filling vacant positions, adding that all appointments must be made on the basis of merit so that the unemployed youth can benefit from the move.

He also talked about the need to create more employment opportunities through a public-private partnership.