ISLAMABAD - The main prayer hall of Faisal Masjid Islamabad has been sealed for failing to comply with the Coronavirus SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat announced the decision on Twitter on Sunday. He said the Coronavirus SOPs were violated at the mosque during the last Friday prayers. He, however, said that prayers will be held in the open space in the mosque’s courtyard instead. The inner hall has been closed down for arrangements to ensure that SOPs laid out by the government in order to curb Covid-19 spread are followed.

The second wave of Coronavirus has compelled the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain spread of the virus. The government has also engaged religious scholars to ensure that SOPs are being followed in mosques in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The second wave of the Coronavirus is more lethal than the first one. Islamabad on Sunday morning reported 422 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths. So far, 340 persons lost their lives in Islamabad in the federal capital. As of Sunday, 38 patients are on ventilator in the ICT.