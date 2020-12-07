Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, a senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, on Sunday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and pledged to ‘expose’ the accountability watchdog.

Speaking at a news conference here, Mandviwalla said that time for NAB’s “so-called accountability” of the corrupt was up, and now it was Bureau’s turn to come under the scanner.

“For the first time, NAB will be held accountable for its ‘misdeeds’. And we will not be holding covert investigation like NAB,” he maintained.

The Senate deputy chairman said that degrees of the NAB officials will also be verified.

“The competition is now between the Senate and NAB and we will expose the Bureau in any case,” he vowed. Last week too, Mandviwalla had called the NAB a ‘blackmailer’, and alleged that people only go for a plea bargain to save their honour.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier assured the nation of an impartial accountability, but the opposition is being victimized,” the Senate deputy chairman claimed.

NAB had recently frozen Mandviwalla’s assets in connection with a fake accounts case.

According to accountability watchdog’s report, Mandviwalla had allegedly bought Benami (nameless) shares in a name of a person nominated in the fake accounts case.

Mandviwalla, however, categorically denied the allegations, calling the case “unfair and prejudicial.”

Later, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal took notice of the allegations leveled by Saleem Mandviwalla and ordered to stop further proceedings in the graft case against him until further orders.

According to NAB, former Managing Director Pakistan International Airlines Ejaz Haroon had illegally allotted 12 plots. Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon allegedly struck a suspicious deal with Abdul Ghani Majeed, receiving Rs140 million from a fake account with Rs80 million going to Ejaz Haroon and Rs60 million to Saleem Mandviwalla.

Saleem Mandviwalla allegedly used the account of Mandviwalla Builders to conceal the received money.

NAB said when investigation was launched, “an attempt was made to show the corruption money as a loan. Saleem Mandviwalla used the money to buy plots in the name of his employee Abdul Qadir Shawani.”

The Bureau further claimed that Mandviwalla sold the plots and bought shares in the name of another employee with the same amount.

He bought 3 million shares in Mangla View for Rs30 million in the name of an employee with his own signature, the accountability watchdog said.

It said Tariq, an employee of Mandviwalla, who owned millions of shares, was actually a benamidar (front man) and that instead of responding to the allegations, Mandviwalla was hiding behind the business community.

The Senate deputy chairman, however, said many people had died in NAB custody. “All senators are united to expose the NAB. Bureau officers must also go through the accountability process; their degrees will also be checked. The Senate will also check their assets,” he added.

The Senate deputy chairman said that the Upper House had prepared a requisition to convene a meeting that will also discuss deaths in NAB’s custody. “We will call the families of those killed in the Senate,” he concluded.