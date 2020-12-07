Share:

Karachi - Setting up committees on Karachi development programme is a cosmetic step and is not viable solution to address multifarious civic problems of city. This was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Despite making promises and announcing schema for development programmes by government, no any practical work has so far been seen on ground, he deplored. “What will be the share of Karachi and other parts of Sindh in Rs1,100 billion Karachi development package, nobody knows”. This shows incapacity of government’s wisdom in this regard, he regretted.

He warned government should desist from dismantling abodes astride nullahs before making substitute arrangements for their rehabilitation. The citizens of Karachi are fed up with filth and dirt, poor and dilapidated infrastructure and non-availability of civic needs to them, he flayed.

Both Sindh and government in centre are disregarded with the long standing civic problems of Karachi and if this conduct continues, JI and citizens have right to force government to solve these issues, he added.

3 restaurants sealed

over SOPs violation

Three restaurants at Karachi’s Do Darya have been sealed on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Ali Sodhar over the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The order was carried out by Assistant Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan who sealed Kebab G Restaurant, Al Habib Restaurant and Sajjad Restaurant. The restaurants were found wanting in compliance with Covid-19 SOPs and were open past beyond the government announced time for restaurants.

“Violation of SOPs will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” said Sodhar.