Share:

NAROWAL - Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and delivery of service.

He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting of price control here at DC office’s committee room. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Hassan, District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Aisha Ghazanfar, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tahnit Bukhari, Focal Person Prices and DO Industry Zeeshan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Khalid, MS Dr Muhammad Shahbaz and District Chairman Punjab Baitul Maal and Zakat Committee Amjad Khan Kakar were also present on the occasion.

The Minister said the Punjab government was giving priority to the solution of people problems. He directed the officials concerned to use all available resources for providing maximum relief to the people regarding daily necessities. He said that a grievance redressal cell should be established at union council, tehsil and district level, where complaints lodged by people could be resolved immediately.

He said that all officers should listen grievances of complainants in their offices under the open door policy.

He further said Sahulat Bazaars had been set up across Punjab from where millions of people were benefiting and special measures were being taken by the Punjab government to control price hike.

The government was making hectic efforts to control price hike for providing maximum financial relief to the local people by ensuring the sale of daily use commodities on subsidised rates at Sahulat Bazaars, he added.