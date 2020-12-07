Share:

Karachi - Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has requested the vehicle and property tax defaulters, being law abiding citizens, to deposit their due taxes as soon as possible to avoid any untoward situation.

He said in a statement that the excise and taxation & narcotics control department had introduced a state-of-the-art system for tax depositors and tax defaulters could save their precious time and deposit their due taxes online.

‘For this purpose, they need to visit the websitewww.excise.gos.pk’ he added. He said that in term of motor vehicle tax, during current financial year till November 2020, Rs3013.702 million was collected from Karachi and Rs213.255 million was collected from Hyderabad. From Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad Rs102.992 and Rs39.552 million were collected respectively in the same period.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Rs43.585 million was collected from Larkana and Rs23.213 million from Mirpur Khas in terms of motor vehicle tax. He said that property tax of Rs968.097 million was collected from Karachi and Rs43.555 million from Hyderabad. Rs5.156 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad and Rs19.641 million from Sukkur in the form of property tax. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Rs11.066 million was collected from Larkana and Rs4.428 million from Mirpurkhas.

He directed the officers to further improve the situation of collection of property tax and said that they should launch an awareness campaign for the payment of taxes among the tax defaulters and the people should avail the facilities provided by the excise and taxation department of Sindh.