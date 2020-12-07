Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety. CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of any accident.

“Sometimes it’s the only difference between life and death,” he added. CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.