Share:

Peshawar - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday informed that a new spell of rains and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to start from Sunday night and to continue till Wednesday.

The Pakistan Metrological Department forecast snowfall in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad mountains. The PDMA has issued letters to concerned district administrations to initiate precautionary measures and ensure availability of small and heavy machinery in upper areas.

Rain and snow were likely to continue in Galyat so tourists should be kept abreast of the weather and take precautionary measures while travelling, DG PDMA advised.

PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre was fully operational so the public should report any untoward incident to the helpline 1700, DG PDMA added.