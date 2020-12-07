Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Citizen Portal has resolved 2.6 complaints from out of 2.7 million received in last two years is being portrayed as the giant step on the journey to people’s empowerment and establishing Madina state.

As many as 2.7 million complaints were received in last two years. Of which 2.596 million have been resolved. Pakistan Citizen Portal is an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promptly resolve the complaints of citizens on priority basis. Citizen Portal, started on November 28, 2018 with the aim to transform the country on pattern of Islamic Welfare State of Madina encourages people to lodge their complaints. Portal provides guidance for registering their complaints.

The complaints about missing children, torture to children and Zainab Alert Bill has also been attached with the portal for facilitating the people.

Pakistan Citizen Portal has been included first three Apps among 4,646 App of 87 countries’ service category.

The Pakistanis and foreigners living in Pakistan and abroad are currently benefiting from the services of Pakistan Citizen Portal. In 2018 the number of Pakistan Citizen Portal’s dashboards was 3,796 which was swelled to 8,913 in 2020. Likewise the portal’s complaint categories were 473 which have been swelled to 1,151 in 2020. Only one mobile App was working in 2018, and four different categories of apps were working in 2020. People could lodge complaints manually through mobile Apps, web, ‘open ketchery’. Additionally a help line has also been established which has been attached with complaint cell. In last two years different changes have been made in citizen portal to facilitate the people. Now the portal has become one of the best for lodging complaints.

Through this portal the countrymen complaints can directly reach to higher officers through the portal. The report about resolution of complaints is daily sent to Prime Minister. This provides feedback to the government and also point volume of complaints to the government. The portal has so far received over 2.7 million complaints.

Special dashboards have been established for resolving the complaints. In Punjab there are 3,102 dashboards including 161 of federal and 2,941 of provincial governments. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there are 2,331 dashboards including 2,237 of provincial and 94 of federal government. In federal government the number of dashboards is 1,516, provincial government has 32 dashboards, and 1,484 dashboards of federal government. In Sindh there are 1,229 including 1,174 of provincial government and 55 related to federal government, in Balochistan, the total number of dashboards is 444 including 428 provincial and 16 federal. In AJK the total number of dashboards is 174 including 29 of AJK government and 145 related to federal government. The Gilgit-Baltistan government has 113 dashboards and 4 belong to federal government. Thus the total number of dashboards are 8,913, and 6,954 dashboards are of AJK and GB and dashboards of federal government are 1,959.

According to official sources, total registered complainants are 2.819 million including 170,000 overseas Pakistanis. Whereas 11,000 foreigners have also registered themselves at the portal. Total male registered in the portal are 2.626 million, which is 87 percent of total registered persons on the portal. Some 201,000, women have also been registered on the portal, which is 7 percent of the total registered persons. And 169,000 persons have not shown their identity.

The number of registered complainants from Punjab is 1.696 million, KP 516,000, Sindh 406,000,Balochistan 39,000, Islamabad 37,000, AJK 29,000 and GB 1,425 people have been registered with portal.

The ten leading professional groups registered on portal included students 203,959, businessmen 118,789, engineers 82,200, civil servants 60,066, teachers 53,703, social workers 53,479, corporate sector 32,638, forces 23,483, medical professionals 14,619 and lawyers 12,768.

Some 122,522 bechlor degree holders are registered at the portal; 135,792 registered persons have master degrees, while 37,488 registered persons have MS, master degrees and PhD. Similarly the number of post doctors is 1,852. As many as 132,000 minority community members have also been registered at the portal. The number of registered overseas Pakistanis is 170,000 including 41,939 from UAE, 37,311 Saudi Arabia, 13,614 UK, 5,876 USA, 4,657 Qatar, 4,591 from Australia, 4,232 Canada, 4,205 Oman, 3,516 Malaysia, 3,075 from Italy, 2,758 Kuwait, 2,655 from Bahrain and 2,538 overseas Pakistan residing in China have registered themselves on Portal.

Some 2.7 million complaints have so far been received on Citizen Portal. Of which 2.6 million have been resolved. The ratio of complaint resolution is 94 percent.

Some 1.272 million complaints from out of 1.341601 complaints received from federal capital have been resolved. Likewise 945,784 complaints have been received from Punjab of which 892,638 have been resolved. The ratio of resolving complaints is 94 percent. As many as 262,917 complaints were received from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of which 249,399 have been resolved and the ratio of resolving complaints remained 95 percent.

Some, 167,691 complaints were received from Sindh out of which 143,473 have been resolved. The ratio of resolving complaint is 86 percent. As many as 22,759 complaints were received from federal capital out of which 17,764 have been resolved and ratio of resolving complaints is 78 percent. From Balochistan 19,618 complaints were received, of which 17,551 were resolved and ratio of resolving complaints remained 89 percent. Likewise, 3,421 complaints are received from Gilgit-Baltistan. Of which 2,863 were resolved; some 619 complaints were received from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of which 526 has been resolved by the portal.

The complaints received on portal are resolved on priority basis. The complaints of special persons are resolved on priority basis. In last two years, 155,177 complaints of special persons were received. Out of which 142,365 were resolved.

Also 56,627 complaints of minority community were received out of which 52,789 were resolved. Some 180,673 complaints of women were also received in last two years. Of which 168,299 have been resolved. Also 34,570 complaints of senior citizens were received out of which 31,466 were resolved.

In light of complaints received on Pakistan citizen Portal some reforms have been introduced. SoPs have been implemented for the people whose finger prints have been lost. This has been done through NADRA. Overseas Pakistanis have been exempted from withholding tax. 282 examination centres have been changed. A high-level committee has been constituted for resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis. Reforms have been introduced for simplifying Islamabad Excise System. The programme of curing fatal diseases has been revived.

Reforms have also been introduced in ministries and divisions through this portal. Law for recruiting 1,322 posts has been constituted. Of which 16,343 officers have been benefited. The promotion issues of 33,333 officers have been resolved. Seniority issues have been resolved which benefited 8,384 officers. Pending 946 disciplinary inquiries of federal government departments have been finalised. Some 1,815 officers have been removed/transferred from their posts. 6,758 vacant posts have been filled. Design of portal was developed free of cost where as Rs53 million have been spent on portal in last two years. The cost of resolving one complaint was Rs20.

A plan has been devised to improve Pakistan Citizen Portal as more facilitating and easy to excess. More features including public opinion, notifications and announcements, all Pakistan Telephone Directory, special events, performance and audit system and others would be included in the portal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan Citizen Portal was a step forward towards making Pakistan as Madina state. It helps reviewing performance of bureaucracy, ministers and departments. Local government system will bring revolution and people’s issues will be resolved at doorstep. He urged the people to use Citizen Portal for empowering themselves.