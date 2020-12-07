Share:

Pakistan has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 420,294. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,398 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,795 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 184,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 123,762 in Punjab, 49,676 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32,816 in Islamabad, 17,466 in Balochistan, 7,356 in Azad Kashmir and 4,732 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,177 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,019 in Sindh, 1,413 in KP, 341 in Islamabad, 181 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,794,242 coronavirus tests and 39,076 in the last 24 hours. 356,542 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,539 patients are in critical condition.