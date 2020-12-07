Share:

Lahore - District administration, Anti-Corruption Establishment and police, during a joint operation, retrieved precious land worth billions of rupees from the illegal occupation of former PML-N lawmaker Saiful Malook Khokhar, here on Sunday morning.

According to a statement issued by the office of the spokesperson to Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, Khokhar had been illegally occupying over 80 Kanals of precious ownerless property by preparing fake heirs and getting it transferred to his frontmen UC Chairmen Mobeen Dawood, Afzal Khan and Mubashar in collaboration with relevant revenue officials. The said property originally belonged to a Parsi Dinshaje family who had expired in 1918 but was fraudulently taken over by frontmen of Saiful Malook Khokhar in 2015 by showing fake heirs. Now, the property has been declared nazool land and it will be used for social welfare projects.

Commenting on the matter, DG ACE Gohar Nafees said that indiscriminate action will be taken against all those involved in the land grabbing.