Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced an 18-player men’s national squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand to be played on December 18, 20 and 22.

According to PCB spokesman, the squad was finalised by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam in consultation with Pakistan Shaheens coach Ijaz Ahmed, who also locked his 16-player squad for the four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’ to be played in Whangarei from 17 December. Both Pakistan and Shaheens squads are scheduled to depart for Queenstown on Tuesday, December 8, after completing their 14-day isolation period in Christchurch. In Queenstown, both the sides will stay in different hotels and train at different times and according to their match requirements.

On December 14, Shaheens will travel to Whangarei, while Pakistan will head to Auckland on December 15 for the opening match of the three-match series. For the New Zealand T20Is, Pakistan have recalled Hussain Talat and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the only changes from the side that defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in November. Hussain, who has replaced Pakistan Shaheens’ Zafar Gohar, played his last T20I against South Africa at Centurion in February 2019, while Sarfaraz Ahmed has reclaimed his spot from Rohail Nazir, who will captain Pakistan Shaheens against New Zealand ‘A’.

Fakhar Zaman had played in all the three T20Is against Zimbabwe but missed the New Zealand tour after failing to recover in time due to high fever. Following the conclusion of the T20I series, Imad Wasim will depart for Australia on December 23 to play in Australia’s Big Bash League, while Mohammad Hafeez will leave for Pakistan on December 24.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said: “I want to compliment my players and the management team for their patience, sacrifices and the hardships they have endured to ensure they not only lead the safe resumption of international cricket during the Covid-19 pandemic since the series in England but also try to give their best every time they step on the field.

“Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels every time they represent their countries. While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand Government Laws, which have been put in place for the health and safety of their public, there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically prior to an international series.

“Nonetheless, when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats. New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performances against the West Indies confirm why they are ranked second in Tests and just behind us in T20Is in sixth position. “For the T20Is, we have retained the squad that has been playing together for some time. The squad comprises young, talented and high-performing players, who are determined and eager to make names for themselves and further cement their places in the side.

“New Zealand boasts some of the best cricket facilities, which are backed by supportive and appreciative crowds. I want my players to make optimum use of the upcoming opportunities by expressing themselves by playing fearlessly every time they take the field. All the players have our backing and support, and all they now need to show is how much believe, faith and trust they have in their own capabilities.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Test side players who will not be involved in the T20Is, will remain with Pakistan Shaheens to prepare for the two-Test series, which commences at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 26. As part of their preparation for the four-day match against New Zealand A, which begins on 17 December, Shaheens will also play intra-squad practice matches in Queenstown.

SCHEDULE

Dec 18 1st T20I Auckland

Dec 20 2nd T20I Hamilton

Ded 22 3rd T20I Napier