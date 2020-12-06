Share:

The opposition was supporting a complete lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic. Now they are themselves flouting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures. They are holding conventions even with the refusal of administration.

The PDM jalsa was held in Peshawar on 22nd of November. After that day Covid-19 cases surged in Peshawar and it recorded the highest number of cases in a single day. If this conduct of the PDM remains, Pakistan will emerge as a hotspot of the fatal disease in the world. The country is reporting about three thousand cases daily and circumstances are worsening day by day.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an alliance of eleven different opposition parties against the incumbent government. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are its major and strong pillars. However, there are a great number of supporters of these eleven parties. Thousands of masses join the congregations of PDM— how can we expect an ocean’s full of people to social distance? If PDM is claiming that all SOPs are being followed in their gatherings then how did PPP’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto fall prey to the lethal epidemic? One rotten apple spoils the barrel, it is safe to say that if one victim is joining the convention he will definitely infect at least 30 to 40 other persons because, in gatherings, people touch one another whether intentionally or unintentionally.

In these times, every country’s government and opposition are united under a single frame of combating Covid-19. Every country is doing its best to make it’s country Covid-free. But it is crestfallen that our opposition and government are fighting against each other. They are unaware of what is ongoing in the country—people are going through difficult times of their life due to the fatal epidemic disease. It is a hard time, we can’t wipe out this death-dealing disease without one other’s support. We all have to be united under a single platform and fight against this deadly epidemic first. Time is not far when Pakistan will be free of the virus.

MUZAFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.