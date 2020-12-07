Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a combo of pictures on his twitter account, capturing the fantastic natural scenic panorama of Gilgit Baltistan with the onset of winter season.

“The colours of Gilgit-Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth,” the prime minister tweeted posting four pictures with sharp contrasting colours.

Gilgit Baltistan, a paradise for scenic lovers, explorers and tourists, is home to mighty mountain ranges, peaks, creeks, lakes and plateaus with rich fauna and flora.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had promised ‘upgrading’ another federally administered territory to democratically-elected provincial status and with it, the provision of his party’s championed universal health insurance plan. He had also promised to make the GB region a tourism hub.