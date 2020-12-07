Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) is taking several measures to increase number of passengers on the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), a state-of-the-art commuting facility in the provincial metropolis. This was stated by General Manager (Operations) OLMT Syed Uzair Shah while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that the general public should extend cooperation for making the multi-billion modern train project more successful. The OLMT was ensuring world class travelling facility to masses as Lahore is the only city offering such a service to people, he said. It was the third public sector transport project in in the city being run by the Punjab Masstransit Authority, the government of the Punjab, after the Metro bus and feeder bus service (Speedo). He said that the OLMT- a flagship project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was for the masses and they only could make it successful by using it. He said that the PMA was taking several measures to bring maximum number of people to travel by the OLMT.