ISLAMABAD - Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Khalid Malik Sunday predicted that a rain spell in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would start from December 8 (Tuesday).

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would enter in northern areas from Sunday evening which would cover areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Murree would continue till Wednesday.

He further said that a continental air would prevail over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Parachinar, Leh -06°C, Gupis, Skardu, Kalam -02°C, Astore, Bagrote and Ziarat -01°C.