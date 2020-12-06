Share:

The surging cases of poliovirus have become the second-largest challenge for the country after Covid-19. Polio has become a global challenge for populations worldwide. Unfortunately, Pakistan is still not able to apply the preventive measures for eradicating this virus from the country. It caused several deaths and disabilities of children under the age of five years which became the most hazardous challenge for them to live happily. Every year, in poor parts of the country, more cases are being reported. The parts of the country which need the most care are given the least and as a result, we are among the few remaining countries which still have this virus. However, it is our collective responsibilities to take good care of our children’s health.

I urge all citizens as well as the government of the country to bring preventive measures to defeat the poliovirus in order to save the lives of innocent children.

ALTAF ADAM,

Awaran.