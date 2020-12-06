Share:

Today, all are suffering due to the pandemic. One hand, it seems to be in a dangerous condition in Pakistan. On the other hand, there are political demonstrations set in every large city of Pakistan. Moreover, it has been a question mark and also burning issue of Pakistan whether it is pandemic or politics. People are prohibited to visit, to do business and to study. Nevertheless, politicians are doing everything whatever they want such as calling people on the roads. There is a pandemic but unfortunately due to ethnocentrism, our country is still among under developing countries.

ALI HASSAN NOONARI,

Sukkur.