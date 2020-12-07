Share:

MULTAN - Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha on Sunday said that issue of clean drinking water of ‘Koh-e-Suleman’ was being resolved on priority as two tube wells of Mithowan and Wahuwa was being made operational immediately. During his visit of different areas of Koh-e-Suleman here, he said that tube well schemes would be completed on priority as comprehensive planning was made for the purpose. He said that facility of clean drinking water was basic right of every citizen of the country adding that all efforts were being made for provision of this basic right. He said that South Punjab Secretariat would play key role in resolving issues of the people.