SIALKOT - Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited the residence of PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar.

She discussed the expected visit of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9. On this occasion, Dr Firdous said the PTI was committed to take all possible steps for betterment of the country and national economy which would create employment opportunities. She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken effective measures for welfare of the business community to promote exports.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the PML-Q leadership stood with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government for national development and prosperity. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the industrialists were very happy with the initiative taken by the Prime Minister to set up an Export Development Board to promote exports.

95 power pilferers held in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 95 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 232,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against two power Pilferer over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.