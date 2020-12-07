Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated people of Sindh on Sindh Culture Day and a special ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday. Usman Buzdar was the chief guest while SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai and others attended the ceremony. Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Information Secretary were given Sindhi Ajrak.

A portrait of famous Sindhi folk singer Alan Fakeer was presented to the chief minister.

The CM said Sindh culture was one of the great and ancient cultures of the world. He added Sindh culture was beauty of Pakistani culture. He said: “All our cultures are the same.” He maintained “We are very happy to celebrate Sindh Culture Day as Sindhi are our brothers and sisters.”

Rai expresses wishes on Sindh Culture Day

Meanwhile, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai on Sunday expressed her best wishes on the eve of Sindh Culture Day, and said that all regional cultural values were beautiful which united hearts of each other. In a statement, she said the culture of Sindh was one of the great and ancient cultures of the world. She added that the LAC had released a Sindhi song and Alhamra would record folk songs in all regional languages across the country. Rai said that the Alhamra’s recorded folk song “Ho Jamalo” had been appreciated at all levels. It should be noted that the celebrations of Sindh Culture Day have been going on at the Alhamra Arts Council from December 1.