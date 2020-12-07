Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an alliance of rejected elements struggling to come into power by hatching conspiracies against the incumbent democratically elected government.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of elected representatives which called on him in Lahore on Monday.

Usman Buzdar said that the government is well aware of the sufferings of the people of country and will continue to take every necessary step for safeguarding the lives of the people and to protect their properties.

The journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and conspiracies not to affect the pace of ongoing development process, he added.

The chief minister further stated that development projects worth billions of rupees are being launched for Lahore.

Usman Buzdar said that we will solve public problems in consultation with elected representatives.