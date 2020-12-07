Share:

Lahore - Keeping in view of the increasing number of corona cases in the province, Corona Field Hospital in Expo Center Lahore has been reactivated on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He visited the Field Hospital yesterday and reviewed the treatment facilities for the corona affectees. He also inspected various sections of the field hospital and the ambulance. Usman Buzdar was briefed about the shifting of Corona patients by ambulance. He met the doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff of the hospital and appreciated their spirit for serving the suffering humanity.

The CM further stated that 300 beds with oxygen and portable ventilators have been arranged in the field hospital of Expo Center. Treatment of outdoor patients is being started besides providing all necessary facilities in the field hospital.

He said that the best way of protection from the Covid-19 is to stay at home. He said that corona has affected Lahore and the situation is alarming but the government is also vigilant and fully prepared. He further maintained that the government is taking all precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona.

The Chief Minister directed to keep the ample stock of oxygen. Usman Buzdar while talking to the media said unlawful assemblies are banned and the law will take its course over the violation of SOPs. Hospitals reserved for corona patients have been reactivated across the province. Ventilators and necessary medical facilities are being provided in the hospitals, he added. Funds of more than one billion rupees have been provided to the health department for this purpose. Due to increasing cases of corona, all the teaching hospitals have been restored to their position of June. HDUs in hospitals have also been restored. The opposition should not play with the lives of the people by holding rallies.

The law will take action on unlawful assemblies and gatherings. Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Dr. Asad Aslam, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.