In somewhat of a regular affair, Pakistan has once again shot down Indian allegations of transferring foreign fighters across the Line of Control (LOC) and into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). This has done nothing but exemplify to the UN, which is now in possession of the Pakistani dossier as well, that Indian intentions to perpetuate violence—at the cost of an immeasurable death toll—and destabilise Pakistan are all for the preservation of self-interest.

Pakistan, through approaching the UN Undersecretary General for Counter Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, has successfully put forth the matter at the centre of focus for the international community. This was needed not only to relay a sense of urgency desired by the suppressed Kashmiri population but also for some positive ground to be covered. In this case, it was Voronkov’s promise to study the dossier in depth and the directive for tensions to be reduced between the two countries—entailing adherence to the international law, UN Human Rights Charter and the UNSC’s resolutions. Surely, India is bound to comply with such a verdict by suspending all illegal activities, like state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, and brutalities, especially in Kashmir.

The dossier has all that the global community needs as proof for systematic Indian campaigns to incur instability in Pakistan through various fronts. All that Pakistan must do now is wait for the truth to be acknowledged, understood and acted upon. Appropriate action will be taken in due time but until then, our government needs to ensure that we maintain momentum—especially with regards to the diplomatic push for justice as well as making sure India does not think that the violations on the LoC will not be met with adequate and immediate response. If we are able to focus on highlighting the wrongdoings of the RSS-BJP government across all avenues and platforms, sooner or later the world will wake up to the plight of the innocent civilians caught in a political crossfire.