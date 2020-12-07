Share:

PESHAWAR - Speaker at a seminar here on Sunday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was keen to ensure all facilities to the persons with different abilities and termed them an asset of the nation and urged them explore and contribute for betterment of the society.

The seminar was organised by Mahboob Medical Institute, Hayatabad in MMI premises, in connection with the International Day with Persons with different abilities. Secretary Social Welfare Special Education Usher and Zakat Manzoor Ahmed Khan was the chief guest.

The speakers urged upon the government to follow and ensure implementation of the five percent job quota for the differently-abled persons in government recruitment. They asked the government for implementation of the UN standards with regards to the deserving people.

According to the 1998 census, 2.38 to 2.5pc of the population has disabilities. The 2017 census shows a decline, standing at 1.6 to 3.2 million, raising questions about the credibility. Coming at par with the human rights dynamics of the modern world, the incumbent government has taken the first step and has promised to undertake significant measures for their welfare.

The speakers highlighted the role of physiotherapy, psychology and other rehabilitation disciplines in rehabilitation of the disabled persons.

The Secretary Social Welfare assured about the facilitation of the disabled people and said the government would cooperate with the organisation working for this noble cause. He appreciated the services of Habib Physiotherapy Complex for the prevention of disabilities and rehabilitations procedures for the disabled people. He also mentioned the keen interest of the KP Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz for the rehabilitation of disabled people and their empowerment.

The Chairman of Mahboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman said that 200,000 people were getting physiotherapy annually in the institute and 50 physiotherapists were recruited, it was also replicated in merged tribal areas. He said he was ready to strengthen the social welfare institutions on the same pattern in collaboration with the government and his organisation.