LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the dream of opposition to overthrow the government before Senate elections will never come true. Talking to media in Model Town on Sunday after attending the death anniversary of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi, he said that the senate and general elections would be held on time. He mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in political revenge and no one was being targeted for political revenge.

The governor said that it would be better if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reconsidered its decision of holding rallies so that the country could be saved from corona situation like that of America. “It is responsibility of government agencies to ensure rule of law,” he said. If the opposition tried to take the law into hands, strict action would be taken, he warned.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear policy that there could be no compromise on transparent accountability and elimination of corruption. If the opposition wanted to end accountability process, it would never happen, he asserted. No matter how many rallies they hold, the government would complete its term, he said.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that he wanted to tell the opposition parties ,including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), that only living people do politics so first of all people should think about their lives. He mentioned the current situation was not in favor of politics but about fighting against corona. Earlier, addressing the death anniversary of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi, Founder President of Federation of Shia Madrassas and Chehlum of Allama Niaz Naqvi, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that both the personalities served Islam and humanity. “We have to work together for unity of the Muslim Ummah,” he added.

LAC ED expresses wishes on Sindh Culture Day

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai on Sunday expressed her best wishes on the eve of Sindh Culture Day, and said that all regional cultural values were beautiful which united hearts of each other.

In a statement, she said the culture of Sindh was one of the great and ancient cultures of the world. She added that the LAC had released a Sindhi song and Alhamra would record folk songs in all regional languages across the country.

Rai said that the Alhamra’s recorded folk song “Ho Jamalo” had been appreciated at all levels.

It should be noted that the celebrations of Sindh Culture Day have been going on at the Alhamra Arts Council from December 1.