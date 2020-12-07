Share:

Karachi - As Sindh erupted into celebrations to mark the cultural day on Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh’s culture is in fact a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of Sindh culture day celebrated on Sunday, the PPP chairman said the rich music and cultural dance of Mehran Valley had given a new colour to arts and there was a need to learn how to make our cultural activities a platform for promotion of our social as well as economic activities as well.

The PPP chief said that Sindh culture day might be celebrated every year with a new theme like the days commemorated by the United Nations (UN).

Bilawal said that diversity of cultures, religions, ethnicities and creeds was the new nomenclature of modern peace and harmony. He extended heartiest congratulations to all those celebrating the Sindh culture day in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad.

Sindh governor Imran Ismail in a video message posted on Twitter said, “I wish all the people of Sindh living in Sindh a happy cultural day.”

Provincial management services (PMS) officers association Sindh said, “Sindh is a land of well-preserved architectural heritages, ancient places, saints; and unequivocally its culture is blessed with unmatchable values like tolerance, communal harmony, hospitality, social cohesion and women respect.”

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also celebrated the Sindh cultural day and wore Sindhi ajrak.

US Consulate Karachi also wished Sindhi people on the cultural day and posted messages and footage in Sindhi language. The translation of the message posted is: “For centuries, it has been a source of inspiration, tolerance, wit and wisdom, exemplifying the ancient and modern civilisation of the Mohenjodaro. The continuation of this great civilisation is to acknowledge the requirements of modern times in the field of education and research! Happy Cultural Day.”