Share:

Karachi - Sindh has recorded 2,013 new cases and eight deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, said the Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah. This is the first time since July that the province has reported more than 2,000 new cases in a day. According to the Sindh government, the province has so far recorded 184,486 cases and 3,019 deaths.