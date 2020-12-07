Share:

LAHORE - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has launched digital programmes to provide technical education and helping its students get jobs during the last two months. Talking to APP here Sunday, a TEVTA spokesperson said that the Authority was moving towards digitalization by launching different online programmes including Procurement Management System (PMS), the first ever official job portal ‘Skills Punjab Job Portal’, and a centralised campaign for online admission to the DAE (Diploma of Associate Engineer) 2020-21. He said that TEVTA and Cheetay Logistics, an e-commerce platforms in Pakistan, recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make joint efforts for job placement of TEVTA graduates/ diploma holders, besides arranging entrepreneurship sessions for them. TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Cheetay Logistics Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohsin Qureshi signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, he added. He termed the switching PMS over to digital platform a leap towards TEVTA’s digital transformation, aimed at ensuring transparency and efficiency. It would help end the old, cumbersome, laborious, time taking and inefficient paperwork and other manual procedures, he added. Featuring e-dashboard, live procurement process tracking, single click reporting and e-document management, the PMS would ensure time saving, streamline the procedures and effective monitoring of all ongoing procurements. The ‘Skills Punjab Job Portal’, inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Trade and Commerce, is another achievement of TEVTA under its New Skill Eco System that envisages demand-driven quality training and employment opportunities for students upon completion of their respective training programs, he said. The portal would facilitate the prospective employer and skilled workforce to interact for mutual benefit, resulting in employment for the job seekers and selection of right stuff by the employers. The portal would help collect a data of TEVTA certified skilled workforce, and this valuable data would also be used in selection of the right men for various jobs in the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and other major projects across the country, he added. Provision of quality education and job opportunities to TEVTA trained students is the cornerstone of new TEVTA vision.

The MoU signed with Cheetay is also a step towards realization of the policy, he said and asserted that the Authority intended to introduce soft skills and spoken English classes for its students across the province which would surely contribute towards their overall grooming and value addition.

He said, “We strongly believe in youth empowerment and creation of job opportunities for them.”