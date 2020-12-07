Share:

KHANEWAL - Health department launched crackdown against quacks and illegal medical stores by sealing two illegal health points. Senior medical officer Muhammad Waseem raided at Serai Saddu and sealed Al-shifa clinic made by a quack namely Akram. The case was also sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission. The quack was playing with lives of people as there was no qualified doctor in the clinic. Similarly, Faisal medical store owned by Qaswar was sealed over selling prohibited medicines and legal action started against the owner. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department officials to take stern action against those playing with lives of people and they didn’t deserve any relaxation.