FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in two road accidents here on Sunday.

According to police, a bus collided with a passenger van at Satyana road near Adda chak 77. Consequently, passenger Sikandar Hayat s/o Munir Hussain died on the spot, while three others including-Abdul Ghaffoor, Anwar Khan and Kaleemullah suffered serious injuries. Rescue 1122 reached and shifted the injured to Allied hospital.

In another accident, a passenger van collided with a tractor-trolley parked at Samundri-Rajhana road near Toriyanwala stop. As a result, one Abdul Rehman (20) was killed on the spot while Usama, Waseem and Azeem sustained severe injuries and were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri. The accident took place in early hours due to dense fog, said a police spokesperson. Later, the bodies were handed over to the families after legal formalities.

17 held on various charges

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 17 people on the charges of power pilfering, decanting, rash driving and gambling from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours. According to police, different police stations arrested 12 gamblers and seized stake money. The accused were Ali, Sajid, Abid Ali, Moula Dad, Sher Muhammad, Salman, Abid, Irfan Ali, Saleem and three others.

FESCO teams during checking of electricity theft in different areas, found four persons for pilfering electricity. The teams got registered cases against pilferers Muhammad Tahir, Hamad, Umar and Mohsin. Meanwhile, Civil Defense team caught a shopkeeper Amanat for decanting illegally in Chak No 203-RB near Sugar Morh. Cases have been registered against the accused.