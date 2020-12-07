Share:

MULTAN - Two labourers buried alive as well collapsed near Saadat Chowk Jalalpur Pir Wala here on Sunday.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122,Dr Kaleemullah, two labourers were busy in lifting bricks from a well at Mouza Beli Shareef near Saadat Chowk. Suddenly the well caved-in and they buried under it. He said that Rescue 1122 and local people started rescue operation jointly and recovered both the victims. The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital (THQ) Jalalpur Pir Wala where doctors declared death of both victims. The deceased were identified as 50 years old Ameer Buksh s/o Ghulam Muhammad resident of Ghulamay Wala and 40 years old Fida Hussain s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Ghazi pur.

PDM damage country’s economy more than coronavirus: Minister

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that 11 parties coalition was damaging the country’s economy more than the coronavirus.

The opposition would also face public rejection at Lahore public meeting as like they experienced in Peshawar and Multan. Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views while listening the masses problems during open court at his office here on Sunday. He said that a group of plunderers was indulging the kids of poor in coronavirus by calling them in their public gatherings to hide their looted money. He said that Pakistani nation was stand by with Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI). He further said that Khaleej times recent survey had cleared the position of opposition in Pakistan and said that there would be PTI government again in the country in 2023. Provincial minister said that the government was committed to resolve basic problems of masses. He said that operation would continue against hoarders and profiteers and added that inflation would reduce further. On this occasion, Malik Abdul Rauf Arain, Rana Imran Shamshad, Iqbal Aarbi and others were also present.

3 business points sealed, one shopkeeper held for corona SOPs violation

District administration have launched crackdown and sealed three business points while arrested a shopkeeper over corona SOPs violation in the city here on Sunday. Sub-Registrar Mohsin Nisar alongwith price control magistrates Nouman Abid made inspection of various markets. The selaed shops included rewari bakery Vehari Road, Shah g Hotel and one departmental store at Budhla Road. The teams arrested a shopkeeper on the spot over violating corona SOPs continuously. The officials also reviewed corona SOPs at shops, hotels and marriage halls.

Rescue 1122 shifts elderly homeless man to Edhi centre

Setting the example of serving humanity, Rescue 1122 shifted an elderly age homeless man to Edhi centre after providing cleansing facility. Rescue 1122 control room received a call early morning that an elderly homeless person was lying in cold weather in injured condition at Muhammad Pura Mohalla Khangarh area. The Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot under the directions of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan. The team provided cleansing facility by removing unnecessary hairs from the body to the elderly person, bathing, dress and first aid. The elderly person was shifted to Edhi centre Multan for better nurturing.