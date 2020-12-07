Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first four months of the financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and Germany. Total exports to the USA during July-October (2020-21) were recorded at $1461.063 million against the exports of $1428.525 million during July-October (2019-20), showing the growth of 2.27 per cent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $602.367 million against the exports of $580.674 million last year, showing an increase of 3.73 per cent. Germany was the at the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $493.735 million during the months under review against the exports of US $445.968 million during last year, showing a growth of 10.71 per cent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at $462.268 million against $586.363 million during last year, showing a decrease of 21.16 per cent while the exports UAE to were recorded at $449.642 million against $534.027 million last year, the data revealed. During July-October (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at $313.048 million against $344.662 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $269.463 million against $339.033 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at 230.179 million against the exports of US $266.939 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $219.990 million against $311.168m last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $169.715 million against $248.377 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $137.575 million against $152.384 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $142.579 million against $165.459 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at $80.536 million during the current year compared to $101.167 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $90.032 million against $93.540 million, to Poland $88.742 million against $89.023 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at $77.237 million during the current year against $66.712 million during last year. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decline of 10.32 per cent in the first four months, from $8.173 billion to $7.332 billion, the SBP data revealed.