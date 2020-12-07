Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vegetables and fruits of Baluchistan have a great potential for export to China and can earn a huge foreign exchange, says a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.

According to the report, although it is sparsely populated, Baluchistan is the largest production base for apples, apricots, almonds, plums, pomegranates grapes, etc in Pakistan.

Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson government of Baluchistan, told Gwadar Pro that the establishment of a date processing unit at Panjgur is expected to undergo implementation shortly.

This intervention will add value to the commodity which is grown largely in the area but growers are deprived of legitimate profit margins as they have to sell the raw Dates at throw away prices in the local markets.

“Proper processing shall also open up export opportunities. The initiative is also believed to boost much needed economic activities including employment in the far-flung area of Panjgur,” he said.

Shahwani stated that more than half million tons of onions are annually produced in Baluchistan which if exported to China shall go a long way in uplifting the socio-economic standing of onion growers who usually sustain heavy losses due to local market gluts during the harvest season.

“Government of Baluchistan is giving due importance to the uplift of agriculture sector in development plans by making resources available for productivity enhancement, value addition and marketing of all major fruits produced in the province.

All these interventions are aimed at the well-being and prosperity of young farmers who are expected to take charge of the farming from their elders in times to come.” He further mentioned, the report added.

According to another Gwadar Pro’s report, Pakistani business community in China said they are looking forward to serve the country in a big way, provided they get the government’s support.

This was stated by Mir Faisal Yaqoob, a Pakistani businessman who has been in China for 24 years.

“If we only talk about Pak-China trade, Urumqi is a hub for transportation. Xinjiang province is agriculture-based, so people there are much involved in the agriculture business,” he said.

Due to his extensive business experience in China, three years ago, Mir was elected as the chairman of Pakistan China Chamber of Commerce, while the chamber of commerce is still in the process of registration.

“If we make a team, we can do big things. To make the team, we need supports from our government.” According to Mir, there are already more than 150 member companies in PCCC.