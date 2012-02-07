

LAHORE – Police gunned down two robbers during an ‘encounter’, in Green Town on Sunday night. Sources, however, claimed they were already in police custody and were killed in a staged encounter.

The police claimed that three accomplices of the robbers fled away during the shootout. The deceased were later identified as Asad, 25, and Tanveer, 24. Both the residents of Sheikhupura.

According to police, they signalled a Cultus car to stop during patrolling in the wee hours of Monday in Sheraz Town. They tried to flee, and the police started a chase.

“The car-riders opened fire at police. This triggered the encounter. When the firing stopped, two robbers were found dead,” an official claimed.

The dead bodies were removed to morgue for autopsy and a case has been registered against five persons including two deceased ones.