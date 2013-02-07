RAWALPINDI - Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif would distribute solar lamps among girl and boy students of educational institutions of Rawalpindi Division under Ujala Programme of Punjab government today (Thursday) at 2:45 pm at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

During the ceremony, more than 17,000 solar lamps would be distributed among the girl and boy students of Rawalpindi Division, informed provincial government spokesman here on Wednesday.