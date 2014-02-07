SIALKOT

Bandits continued targeting local traders while Sialkot police remained failed to control rising incidents of street crimes such as robberies and thefts.

In Daska city, some unknown thieves broke open the shop of Sheikh Muhammad Asghar located at the Kutchery Chowk and decamped with Rs1.3 million in cash. Four armed men looted a motorcycle, thousands of rupees in cash, mobile phones and wrist watches from a local trader near village Mundeyki Goraya, Daska tehsil.

Thieves fled away with Rs100,000 in cash from the house of Hafiz Muhammad Ilyas in Pir Fateh Colony Daska city. Three unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs150,000 in cash at gunpoint from a local trader Sultan Ahmed who was going back to his filling station after drawing the money from a local bank near village Aadamkey Cheema.

In Sambrial, armed dacoits snatched Rs37,000 in cash and a mobile phone at gunpoint from a local trader Qasim Ali. In Muhallah Water Works, thieves broke open the house of two traders Abdul Rehman and Fazal Hussain and fled away with gold ornaments, Rs100,000, electronics goods, laptops, digital cameras, mobile phones and other valuables. Thieves also broke open a pizza shop of Khalid Mehmood at Kotli Loharaan along Sialkot-Head Marala Road stole huge money.