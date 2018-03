In one of its main articles today, Bloomberg has termed Pakistan`s upward economic trajectory as pleasant surprise despite the fact that the country has been facing challenges on many fronts.

It said since 2002, the rate of poverty has fallen by half, and over the past three years frequency of terrorist attacks has declined by two-thirds.

It also noted that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is hovering around 4 percent and it will soon reach at 5 percent.