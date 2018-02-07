Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry, and directed him to file his reply by February 13.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard contempt of court case against State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar last week had issue notice to Talal Chaudhry on his “contemptuous speeches”.

On Tuesday, the state minister for interior appeared before the court and sought three weeks time for engaging counsel.

However, the court dismissed his request and directed him to file reply by February 13. “Why don’t we give you three months or three years?” Justice Ejaz remarked sarcastically.

The chief justice had also issued notice to Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz for “contemptuous speeches” against the apex court with special reference to Panama Papers case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

His case will be taken up on Wednesday (today).

Last week, a three-member bench of the apex court had sentenced Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment, barred him from holding public office for the next five years, and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 for remarks against the judiciary.