BAHAWALPUR-A cancer hospital will be constructed over 50 acres in DHA Bahawalpur. This was said in a ceremony of draw for plot and villa numbers. Chief guest of the ceremony was national hockey player Sammiullah Khan - the Flying Horse.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that DHA was a trusted institution and people of Bahawalpur should invest in DHA and with the grace of Almighty this project would prove to be as successful as other DHA projects. He congratulated DHA team for working with passion and hard work.

DHA Bahawalpur's project Director Brig Shahid Mehmood said that the project was started three years ago and now its plot numbers had been allotted. "In this regard Finance, Administration, IT and Marketing Departments have worked day and night to make it possible for which they deserve appreciation," he said.

He added that Rs85 billion would be spent on DHA Bahawalpur and the living standard of its inhabitants would be raised.

He said that for the construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, 50-acre land had been allocated. He added that with the establishment of DHA, employment opportunities for thousands of people would produce. He said that apart from DHA's entrance two more bridges would be constructed and a road leading to Qata-al-Amara turn would be constructed. Sui gas has been approved for DHA and from Sama Satta, and a separate eight-inch pipeline would be installed. For the provision of water, construction of water tanks had been started while for the provision of electricity planning had been completed.

Earlier, a draw was held for small and big plots. In the ceremony, a large number of real estate agents, property dealers and local builders from all over the country participated. They declared DHA a successful project and a benchmark for Bahawalpur and said that in Bahawalpur and Dubai likes of desert were found; and if Dubai could prosper Bahawalpur would surely reach the heights of success. They said that DHA Bahawalpur had most facilities as compared to other DHA projects of Pakistan and here the plots were available at cheapest prices.