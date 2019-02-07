Share:

LAHORE - The 52nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG) will take place here at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will chair the meeting, while Shah Dost and Akbar Durrani will attend their first PCB BoG meetings, said a spokesman of the PCB on Wednesday evening.

Shah has replaced Murad Ismail as a Member following the recent Quetta Region elections, while Akbar has replaced Jamil Ahmed as Secretary IPC as well as an Ex-Officio Member.

This will also be the first meeting of PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan, who assumed charge on Wednesday (today).

Among other matters, the BoG will receive a report from the Task Force on domestic cricket structure and an update on the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The following is the composition of the BoG: Ehsan Mani, Chairman, PCB, Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Lt Gen (R) Javed Zia, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Dr Najeeb Samie, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost (members) and Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio).