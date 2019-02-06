Share:

KASUR-A nine-year-old girl was allegedly abused by school principal here the other day.

Mother of the girl, a resident of Basti Orha, filed a case in Saddr police station that her nine years old daughter was a student of Fakhar Imam Education Complex. She alleged that the principal took her daughter to a classroom, adding that he locked the door and abused her daughter. She said that the accused fled after the school staff witnessed him abusing her daughter. She maintained that the accused had abused her daughter before as well. The police have started searching the accused after filing a case against him.

MAN STABBED OVER TRIFLE

A man sustained critical injuries after being stabbed over a trifle. An Imam Masjid was teaching Quran in Jamia Masjid in Gallanwala when accused Javed came for prayer in the mosque and asked the Imam to teach Quran in low voice. Another person, Shafiq, who also came to the mosque for prayers, forbade Javed from asking the Imam to teach in low voice. It led to an argument between the two. Javed attacked Shafiq with a knife. The latter sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Pattoki Hospital for treatment. Sara-e-Mughal police were investigating.