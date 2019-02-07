Share:

The Accountability Court has on Thursday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif on February 18 in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

While directing the PMLN president to appear in one week, the Court remarked that Shehbaz Sharif should be moved by an air ambulance if he is sick.

The Court further remarked that federal government should answer why PMLN chief is not being produced before the Court.

Shehbaz’s counsel said that he is suffering from health issues. The judge inquired that why Shehbaz Sharif is unable to come to the court if he can attend political sessions.

The hearing was adjourned.