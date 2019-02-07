Share:

An initial investigation report by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into assets owned by detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has revealed that he held 35 different companies, but he couldn’t satisfy investigators when asked about his firms.

According to sources, the preliminary report states that Khan was currently facing probe on 12 companies he owned. The report, presented in an accountability court in Lahore, reveals that Aleem Khan overall owns 35 companies, which were formed between 2003 and 2013. He reportedly couldn’t satisfy probe officers regarding Rs 1 billion he acquired through his firms.

The report further said Khan bought 900- kanal land for Rs. 600 million, and he couldn’t give satisfactory response to the NAB regarding the said amount. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has discovered that offshore properties owned by Khan in Dubai have a value of 30 million dirhams.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court remanded former Punjab minster , Aleem Khan, for nine days to National Accountability Bureau in assets beyond known sources of income case. The court directed the anti-graft watchdog to produce him on Feb 15.

The PTI leader had tendered his resignation after being arrested by the anti-graft watchdog on Feb 6. The provincial lawmaker had been taken into custody when he appeared before NAB for the hearing of two cases against him pertaining to offshore companies and assets beyond his sources of income on Feb 6.

His answers had failed to satisfy NAB officials during the inquiry, leading to his arrest. Before he tendered his resignation, Khan was supervising five ministries as senior minister of the Punjab cabinet.