LAHORE - Punjab Women Development Minister Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has called for concerted efforts to curb violence against women. “It is essential to work for elimination of gender based domestic violence,” she said while addressing an event held on Wednesday to show solidarity with the victims of violence.

Depilex Smile Again Foundation held the ceremony which was attended by Mussarat Misbah, the foundation president, doctors of affiliated burn units, acid victims and students, said a handout. The minister lauded efforts of Mussarat and assured the latter of all-out support for the cause. She said her government was taking steps to curb violence against women and vowed to protect their basic rights. She laid emphasis on vocational training for women. Acid attack victims Saba Shaheen and Faizan shared their stories with the audience of event. Talking to representatives of social organisations, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said to protect women’s rights, all the resources are being utilised. He said that to curb underage marriage, the PTI had proposed amendment to the marriage registration bill in Punjab Assembly.

The PTI proposed a bill regarding the amendment to Muslim Family Act, 1961. He stated that his government was striving hard to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.– Handout