LAHORE - Pakistan Federation baseball under the directions of World Baseball Softball Confederation (introduced the new style of Baseball in Pakistan known as Baseball5 and organised its match Wednesday at Bahria Town. The match was played between Pakistan Green and Pakistan Red for 5 Innings and Red beat the sister team 8-6. Each team comprised 5 players and 3 reserve players from different schools i.e. Govt. High School Maraka, Beaconshouse School Bahria, Allied School Depalpur and National Baseball Academy’s U15 Players. For Pakistan Green Syed M Shah and Jihadullah scored 2 runs each, Wahid, Aashir Azeem, M Awais and Muzamil Khalil scored 1 .run apiece. For Pakistan Red Noor ul Ameen added 2 runs, Zeeshan, Syed Mohib, Aziz ur Rehman and M Hussain contributed with one run each.