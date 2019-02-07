Share:

ISLAMABAD - A peaceful demonstration was held in front of the Canadian Parliament to express solidarity with just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to condemn brutal carnage being carried out by the Indian occupation forces. The participants held placards highlighting sufferings of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir, a press release reaching here on Wednesday from Ottawa said. They chanted slogans against human rights violations in the valley to draw the attention of the international community towards the gross human rights violations and use of pallet guns against innocent civilians. The protestors urged the Canadian government and the civil society to take up the issue of human rights violations with the Indian government and for immediate implementation of the United Nation Security Council’s resolution for ascertaining wishes of the Kashmiri people to decide their own future.