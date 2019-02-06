Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Cardi B ''hates'' being told what to do with her money. The 'Bodak Yellow' hit-maker insists she works hard for her cash and hates how people criticise her when she drops big money on something ''extravagant'', as she claims the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) takes nearly half of her money in taxes. Speaking in a video posted on her social media page, she said: ''Do you know what I hate? I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant or buy something very luxurious and there are people in the comments like, 'You could have donated that', 'Oh, we're going backwards - you should have done this and that.'