ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) is going to launch another round of operation against illegal encroachers who have been occupying state land or space in front of their buildings, according to the officials.

The action against the buildings including high-rises, commercial, industrial, institutional, government buildings, residential houses and government residences in sectoral area of Islamabad is imminent, said the officials at the Authority.

During this operation, CDA will be targeting all type of encroached area where occupants have encroached Capital Development Authority land illegally by erecting barbed wire and fence or constructed car sheds, security cabins.

The operation will be carried out by the Enforcement Directorate, Capital Development Authority with the assistance of Building Control Section Directorate. Initially, sector G-6 has been focused and several illegal constructed structures on state land will be dismantled and demolished.

Other obstructions causing hindrance to the pedestrian movement would also be removed from the residential areas.

The sources said that the operation is being launched on complaints on this particular issue. To address these complaints, the Authority decided to carry out operation against such encroachments. Initially, CDA through public notices warned owners of such buildings and houses who have encroached upon CDA’s land to remove all sort of encroachments from the state land voluntarily.

However, the encroachers did not take it seriously.

Now the CDA has decided to launch operation during which all types of encroachments on CDA land in front of houses would be demolished, said a senior official at the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority has decided to take over possession of acquired land from illegal occupants at Mauza Dhrek Mohri, Bhakar Akku, Bakar Fateh Buksh, Bara Dari, Siri Saral and Golra falling in sector E-12. Since all compensation/rehabilitation benefits have been given to the affectes of these mauzas, the Capital Development Authority has directed all such illegal occupants to vacate the sector voluntarily at the earliest. In case of non-compliance, the CDA will take over the possession forcibly and legal action will be taken against the violators under CDA Ordinance, 1960, according to the officials.